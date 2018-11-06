Water levels rising on area rivers, lakes, say conservation authorities

With 35 millimetres of rain expected Thursday and Friday — and more rain on the way this weekend — conservation authorities are warning about rising water levels.

The potential for localized flooding is high due to the rainfall. Water levels on the Thames River were elevated before this rainfall, because of last week's precipitation.

In Chatham, low-lying areas adjacent to the river, like the sidewalk in downtown Chatham, could end up flooded.

In Windsor-Essex, low-lying and poorly draining areas still had standing water from last week's storms.

Essex Region Conservation Authority expects up to 45 millimetres of rain will fall between Thursday and Sunday.

According to the conservation authority, Pelee Island and the shores of Lake Erie are susceptible to high water and wave action which may cause erosion and breakwall damage.

Both authorities recommend keeping pets, children and livestock away from moving water, and advise caution around standing water.