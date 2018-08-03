Watchdog group calls for charges after Detroit cop beats on naked woman at hospital

A watchdog group is calling for charges against a Detroit police corporal who beat an unarmed, naked and possibly

mentally ill woman at a hospital. Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality spokesman Kenneth Reed said Thursday that the cellphone video of the Wednesday night confrontation shows an officer "who had total disdain for a citizen who was obviously ill."

The video posted Wednesday by WJBK-TV shows the male officer striking the woman about a dozen times as she is being restrained by another officer and hospital security.

Police Chief James Craig said Thursday that the woman tried to bite the officer who hit her.

Police have launched a criminal investigation and the officer has been placed on paid suspension.

A Wayne County prosecutor's office spokeswoman says that if and when the police department sends a warrant request for the officer's arrest, her office will conduct a separate and independent investigation before making a charging decision.