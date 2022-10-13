We put your questions to Windsor's mayoral candidates. Here are their answers
CBC interviewed all seven mayoral candidates in Windsor
The mayoral election is less than two weeks away and candidates are trying their best to get their voters out to the polls and win new voters over.
Undecided voters are also making up their minds about who to support.
CBC Windsor has interviewed every candidate to discuss everything from housing to the economy to crime and violence in the city.
Watch and hear what each candidate has to say:
Benjamin Danyluk
Benjamin Danyluk is a first time candidate who is concerned about the direction the city is heading.
Listen to a longer version of Danyluk's interview with Nav Nanwa below:
Aaron Day
Aaron Day is a first-time candidate who is running because of an incident where he was beaten in the city's downtown centre. His main issue is downtown safety.
Listen to a longer version of Day's interview below:
Drew Dilkens
Drew Dilkens was first elected as mayor in 2014 and hopes to win a third term in office. He says economic development is his top issue facing the city.
Matthew Giancola
Matthew Giancola wants to see more services for people facing addictions spread out across the city, rather than having them concentrated in the downtown core.
Listen to a longer version of Giancola's interview with Nav Nanwa below:
Chris Holt
Chris Holt has served as Ward 4 councillor for the last two terms. He runs two businesses in town and lists road safety among his top priorities.
Ernie Lamont
Ernie Lamont, otherwise known as the Bacon Man, is a meat vendor in the city. It's his fifth time running for mayor. He wants to see more homes being built more quickly in the city.
Listen to a longer version of Lamont's interview with Nav Nanwa below:
Louis Vaupotic
Louis Vaupotic has a vision for a cross-border transportation project on the Detroit River.
