We put your questions to Windsor's mayoral candidates. Here are their answers

The mayoral election is less than two weeks away and candidates are trying their best to get their voters out to the polls and win new voters over.

Undecided voters are also making up their minds about who to support.

CBC Windsor has interviewed every candidate to discuss everything from housing to the economy to crime and violence in the city.

Watch and hear what each candidate has to say:

Benjamin Danyluk

Benjamin Danyluk is a first time candidate who is concerned about the direction the city is heading.

First time candidate Duration 3:11 First time candidate Benjamin Danyluk speaks with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about his decision to run.

Listen to a longer version of Danyluk's interview with Nav Nanwa below:

Windsor Morning 8:26 Danyluk-mayoral candidate Benjamin Danyluk hopes to go from machinist to mayor. He's on of 7 people vying for the city's top job.

Aaron Day

Aaron Day is a first-time candidate who is running because of an incident where he was beaten in the city's downtown centre. His main issue is downtown safety.

Making downtown safer Duration 3:13 First time candidate Aaron Day says he was attacked in downtown Windsor in 2018, now he wants the highest seat in the city to make downtown safe again.

Listen to a longer version of Day's interview below:

Windsor Morning 6:12 Day-mayoral candidate Aaron Day is a mayoral candidates who is fresh to politics.

Drew Dilkens

Drew Dilkens was first elected as mayor in 2014 and hopes to win a third term in office. He says economic development is his top issue facing the city.

Incumbent seeking to remain Duration 17:50 Drew Dilkens has served as Windsor's mayor since 2014 and he wants to keep his job. Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa sat down with him to ask some voter questions.

Matthew Giancola

Matthew Giancola wants to see more services for people facing addictions spread out across the city, rather than having them concentrated in the downtown core.

Expanding services Duration 3:31 Matthew Giancola wants to expand transit routes and spreading out services for people in poverty and those facing addictions across the city.

Listen to a longer version of Giancola's interview with Nav Nanwa below:

Windsor Morning 9:12 Giancola-mayoral candidate It's a 7 person race for mayor. We hear from one of that candidates Matthew Giancola. It's his first ever run for city hall, but says he has life experience needed to lead Windsor.

Chris Holt

Chris Holt has served as Ward 4 councillor for the last two terms. He runs two businesses in town and lists road safety among his top priorities.

Challenger from the chamber Duration 16:07 Chris Holt has represented Ward 4 as a councilor for the past two terms. Now he's challenging for the city's top seat. Morning show host Nav Nanwa sat down with him to find out why he thinks people should vote for him.

Ernie Lamont

Ernie Lamont, otherwise known as the Bacon Man, is a meat vendor in the city. It's his fifth time running for mayor. He wants to see more homes being built more quickly in the city.

'The Bacon Man' Duration 2:45 This isn't the first run for Ernie Lamont, otherwise known as 'The Bacon Man' but he still has a lot to say about how the city has been run and what he would change if he were in office.

Listen to a longer version of Lamont's interview with Nav Nanwa below:

Windsor Morning 4:07 Mayoral Candidate- Ernie Lamont Meet the Baconman, aka Ernie Lamont. He's running for mayor on the promise he'll clean up city hall. But by his own admission, he's a longshot.

Louis Vaupotic

Louis Vaupotic has a vision for a cross-border transportation project on the Detroit River.