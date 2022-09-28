Wastewater COVID cases increased over the last two weeks, WECHU
Local health unit continuing to monitor cases to determine if increase is the start of a trend
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to wastewater data gathered by the health unit.
The health unit's new data portal shows an increase in the number of cases found in wastewater data from Sept. 5-19, 2022. Updated information is expected to be released Thursday.
"The indicators suggested the burden of the disease is greater now than it was two weeks ago," said WECHU Interim Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai in the health unit's weekly media briefing. "The number of cases is an underrepresentation of the true burden of COVID-19."
The local health unit is continuing to monitor the situation to see if the trend increases or is an outlier, according to WECHU Manager of Epidemiology and Evaluation Ramsey D'Souza.
