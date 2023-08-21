Wasps are bugging outdoor diners — and restaurants are taking action

If you've tried to eat or have a drink outside lately you've probably had to contend with some very obnoxious and unwanted intruders.

Yellow jackets are buzzing their way into family barbecues, festivals and outdoor restaurant patios and some people who run restaurants are complaining this year is the worst.

"The wasps have been a bit intense this year. It really seems like they've started early and started strong and it's been going straight through the season into when they normally are at the end of August," said Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of Windsor Eats.

Restaurant owner Adriano Ciotoli says this is worst year he has ever seen for wasps. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

He says many patrons can't sit outside on the patio and so they find themselves retreating to the restaurant inside.

The owners of the Twisted Apron had to close their patio about two weeks ago because of the number of yellow jackets.

A wasp lands on a garbage can in Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Hostess Alma Piche got stung one day while clearing a table.

"I just kind of kept working, but it definitely hurt, like, most of the day," said Piche.

A wasp and bee researcher Lydia Wong told CBC Ottawa last year that wasps are more aggressive this time of year because the queens in the colonies stop reproducing, so the workers, whose usual job is to feed the young wasps in the nest, now are out of a job.

"So as we near the end of the season, there's less work for these workers, and so they're kind of out and about looking for food to eat. And often that's at our patios or barbecues or picnics," said Wong.

Entomologist Jason Gibbs with the University of Manitoba says the population may be larger this year due to ideal weather conditions.

"You might have had a winter that allowed more of the colonies, more of those reproductive females to sort of overwinter, and so you have more colonies than you would in a normal year," said Gibbs.

Entomologist Jason Gibbs is with the University of Manitoba. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Gibbs says the yellow jackets can be beneficial because they also go after insects which we also find bothersome.

He says if you can minimize the amount food and garbage that is exposed it will help keep them away, and you can make a trap with a two-litre pop bottle.

"Cut the top off and invert it...put some sugary liquid in there the wasp will fly in to get the sugar and get trapped," said Gibbs.

Ciotoli puts up plastic traps with sugary bait in the bottom and they end up full everyday. He also tries spraying down his picnic tables with a mint and water solution that the wasps don't like.

Gibbs said the colonies will die off naturally when the weather gets colder. The Twisted Apron is expecting to reopen their patio in a couple of weeks.

