Former Spitfires GM fired from Barrie Colts coaching job

Former Windsor Spitfires general manager Warren Rychel has been fired from the top job at the Barrie Colts.

Rychel, who spent 13 years as the general manager of the Spitfires, sold his share of the team and stepped down in July 2019, joining the Barrie Colts as interim head coach in the fall.

The former Spitfire was filling in for longtime Barrie head coach Dale Hawerchuck, who had taken a leave of absence after a cancer diagnosis.

"We were thankful he was able to join us and unfortunately it just didn't work out," said Colts president and owner Howie Campbell in a statement.

"It's the first coach we've kind of had to part ways with. Everybody else that has been here has kind of left on their own, so it's never easy. Never easy."

Colts assistant coach Todd Miller will now take over as interim head coach in Barrie.

Rychel played eight seasons in the NHL, scoring only 38 goals in his career. Primarily an on-ice enforcer, he played with the Chicago Blackhawks, the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalance. Rychel retired from the NHL in 1999.

While with the Sptifires, Rychel and the team won the 2009, 2010 and 2017 Memorial Cup championships.