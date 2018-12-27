Do you feel the winter chill? Probably not

It might be winter, but the weather is making it feel like a different season altogether.

Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario is experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year.

"It looks more like fall than winter I guess," said Marie-Eve Giguere, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Thursday experienced a high of 8 C and the temperature could go up to 13 C on Friday.

Thursday saw a high of 8 C, and the temperature could reach a high of 13 C by Friday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The unseasonable conditions will likely be coming to an end soon, according to Giguere. But in the meantime, some are taking advantage of the warm holiday season.

Some Windsorites laced up their skates at Charles Clark Square Thursday.

Attracted by the mild weather, Don Fuerth, brought his son and his son's friends to the ice.

"It was nice and mild so we're not freezing out here. And my wife actually said it was supposed to rain today so we thought our plans would be ruined, but we're in luck, it's great."

Not quite right for golf

Though it might be nice for an outdoor skate, it's not quite right for a round of golf, according to the Ambassador Golf Course in LaSalle.

The Ambassador Golf Course in LaSalle has no intentions of reopening the course this winter despite the warmer weather. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Ryan Robillard, one of the location's head golf professionals, said there are no intentions of reopening because the risk is too great. The temperatures are also unpredictable.

"You would always have the fear that something crazy is going to happen where they forecast a bunch of warm weather and we say, you know what, let's open the grounds, it's going to thaw, this and this and that. But then all of a sudden something changes and it freezes," he said.

He explained if people walk on frozen grass, they could kill the grass, which could cause significant damage to the golf course.

Environment Canada says Windsor experienced a cold November and a mild December, but the cold weather will return in January.

On New Year's Eve, temperatures are expected to hit close to the freezing mark.