It's a weekend to make the most of in Windsor as stretch of warm weather and sunshine continues

A stretch of unseasonally warm weather in Windsor-Essex, and much of southern Ontario, has locals soaking up every last bit of sunshine before winter arrives.

Since Monday, Windsor-Essex has seen temperatures in the high teens with 20 degree weather and sunshine expected this weekend — an unusual forecast for November. But it's one that Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said is the result of warm air coming up from the Gulf of Mexico.

Yet rather than question it, local restaurants, bike shops and farmers are taking advantage.

"We're loving it, patio's packed, [it was] really good night last night with the patio. Busy all day today and hopefully it goes through to Monday and Tuesday," owner of Jose's Bar and Grill Brad Dunlop said, adding that the patio gives him an additional 15 per cent more patrons who can't fit inside under physical distancing guidelines.

Along with eating outside, it also seems like people are still getting out for their physical exercise, at least according to Windsor-Essex Bike Kitchen executive director Lori Newtom who says it's been "busy as all heck."

"We are seeing a continued interest and enthusiasm for riding bikes," she told CBC News Friday. "People are out riding ... for work, for pleasure, for recreation, riding on the waterfront tail, riding all over the city because it is so beautiful out."

Windsor-Essex Bike Kitchen executive director Lori Newton says they've been pretty busy this past week as everyone is getting out to enjoy the weather. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The bike kitchen sells refurbished bikes and holds workshops that include teaching youth how to restore bikes and showing locals how they can winter-ize their bikes for the snow and winter.

And the weather has also bode well for local harvesting, especially for farmers who are gathering corn.

"Prime time for corn harvest that's for sure," said Essex County farmer Leo Guilbeault."It's perfect, you couldn't ask for any better with harvesting, this is deal conditions, this is what we want."

But Cheng says locals should enjoy it while it lasts because next week is already looking quite different.

Cold front coming next week

Cheng told CBC's Windsor Morning that while this stretch of warmth will last for the weekend, a cold front arriving Tuesday will drop temperatures.

Essex County farmer Leo Guilbeault says it's the perfect weather to be harvesting his corn crops. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to Environment Canada' projected seven-day forecast, temperatures will hit 13 degrees Wednesday and nine degrees Thursday.

"We're going to go back to more seasonal norms, and that should be about 10 degrees day-time high," he said, adding that there is the chance of slightly higher temperatures this week, but the cold periods won't go away.

Despite this and COVID-19, Cheng said he thinks people need to make an active effort to get outdoors.

"It's really not a good strategy to say 'I'm going to stay indoors the next five months and then be done with the winter," he said. "I think it's time we think about how to enjoy the outdoors despite it being cold sometimes."