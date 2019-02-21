Former city councillor Paul Borrelli has thrown his hat into the ring to become a Liberal candidate for the Windsor West riding, with nine months remaining until the federal election.​

The former Ward 10 councillor, with four years under his belt, ran for re-election last year but was defeated by retired bank manager, Jim Morrison.

Borrelli said he wants the nomination because Windsor needs a bigger seat at the federal table to address key issues.

"You can't get assistance from the government, such as infrastructure funds, support for the homeless in Windsor, opioid crisis, police protection — you can't get that unless you're at the governing table," he said.

Doug Sartori, president of Windsor West Federal Liberal Riding Association, says there aren't any green-lit candidates yet. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"As an MP if I get nominated, first of all then, I would make sure that Windsor gets its just amount of infrastructure."

In an email statement, Borrelli explained his other promises include a national growth strategy for the local manufacturing sector and also a focus on developing Windsor as an international transportation hub.

Borrelli had also been chief financial officer for the Conservative Party for three years previously.

Windsor West Liberal Riding Association president Doug Sartori said at this time, no candidates have been green-lit.

The nomination date will be set after candidates are selected.