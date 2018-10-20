How Ward 7 candidates plan to campaign in the final days

Ward 7 incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk's challengers believe his vote to approve rezoning of the mega-hospital land leaves him vulnerable.

The challengers will be making that pitch to voters this weekend in the final days of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.

"I fully disagree with that (decision)," said Angelo Marignani, who believes that the new location will lead to more blight in the downtown core.

That will likely be part of Marignani's final sales pitch this weekend as he canvases door-to-door.

"I'm going to be campaigning until the very last day if my shoes hold up," said Marignani.

Incumbent stands by decision

Kusmierczyk said he plans to spend the weekend knocking on doors, including covering as many as he can on Sunday, where he'll likely explain why he voted in favour of the mega-hospital location.

"This is a game-changer," said Kusmierczyk, who believes the hospital will become a catalyst for a regional transportation system.

"There are 12 other communities vying, competing with us for hospital funding and the danger is if we fumble the ball somebody else will pick it up."

From left to right, Barbara Holland, Irek Kusmierczyk, Angelo Marignani and Albert Saba are running in Ward 7. (CBC News)

Challenger Albert Saba believes the decision on the mega-hospital needs to be revisited because of the number of people who showed up against the site on the night of the vote.

"I will be the person who listened, who heard and who will be acting according to the will of the people and the residents," said Saba.

He plans to spend his final days revisiting the sections of the ward where he first started campaigning to remind them he is the right choice.

Youth movement

"I think what separates me is the degree of experience that I do bring," said Barbara Holland, who has spent the last seven years as chair of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

Holland said her focus is on finding ways to attract new businesses with jobs so that Windsor doesn't lose the young workers to other job markers.

She said Sunday will include reaching out to personal friends, thanking them for their help and asking for their support.

"At that point I think it's in the hands of the voters and I think the people out here are smart," said Holland.