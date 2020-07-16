Polls open today for Windsor's Ward 7 byelection

It's election day for the long-awaited Ward 7 byelection in the City of Windsor.

Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday, October 5, and the city says results will be made available online afterward.

Voting takes place in-person at the WFCU Centre where COVID-19 protocols will be taking place. Advanced polls opened last week.

Meet the 12 Ward 7 candidates

Ward 7 residents have waited several months to vote in a new councillor after Irek Kusmierczyk vacated the seat at the end of 2019 when he was voted into office as the MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

CBC News spoke with the 12 candidates running to become the city's Ward 7 city councillor. Candidates discussed their most relevant experience, what the biggest issue in their ward is and how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way they continued to campaign.

The 12 candidates vying for the position are: Igor Dzaic, Farah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Thérèse Papineau, Albert Saba and Howard Weeks.

Results for the byelection can be found on the city's website at https://electionresults.citywindsor.ca/Home/Elections.

WATCH | Here's what you need to know about voting in the byelection: