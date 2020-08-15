Some of Windsor's Ward 7 candidates say pandemic has shifted campaign priorities

Candidates for Windsor's Ward 7 seat say they are relieved that the by-election finally has an official date after the pandemic cancelled the initial April vote.

It's been about 10 months since Irek Kusmierczyk ​​​​​left his seat on city council when he was voted in as the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh. Since then, the Ward 7 seat, which was expected to be filled in April, has been left empty due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, when the city entered Stage 3 of reopening, a new by-election date was set for Oct. 5, with advanced voting held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3.

"[I feel] a little bit of relief to know that it will happen one way or the other," candidate Barb Holland told CBC News.

Candidate Barb Holland says Ward 7 needs a strong leader who can step in during these tough times. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I think that the next person to serve ward 7 should be somebody who is a proven leader and who brings experience to bear...we're looking at some things that we're not used to dealing with."

Like Holland, some other candidates said that the pandemic has shifted their priorities.

"I've always been concerned about the homelessness situation and that's already been sort of in my previous plan but even now I think the pandemic really showed that we do need stronger social structures in place," candidate Michelle Gajewski said.

During COVID-19, candidates turn to social media campaigning

Due to COVID-19, candidates can no longer rely on traditional campaign methods and are resorting to other strategies to ensure they are still reaching out to voters.

"I'm trying to get my social media up and running...[I've] already put up some signs for people that I know," Gajewski said. "I'd like to knock on doors just I'm still hesitant."

Candidate Michelle Gajewski says the pandemic has emphasized specific concerns that she wants to address. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Candidate Albert Saba said initially he had "made a plan of going, reaching out to all the houses," in his area.

But, because of the pandemic he'll also be using social media to get his message out.

Voting will be held in person at the WFCU Centre with "special pandemic protocols," according to the city.

The city's manager of records and elections Terri Knight Lepain said they considered mail-in voting, but it was too costly and they would need a council to approve a by-law.

The April byelection was expected to cost the city $120,000. It's not clear how much the rescheduled by-election will cost with added precautions for the pandemic.

Candidate Albert Saba says he'll be working social media as a campaign tool for now, but is prepared with masks and gloves to go out and talk to people. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

There are 12 candidates vying for the position: Igor Dzaic, Farah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Thérèse Papineau, Albert Saba and Howard Weeks.

Since the nomination period ended March 13, no new candidates will be considered.