Potential loss of hospital is top of mind for Ward 4 candidates

Two candidates are battling it out for the Ward 4 seat on Windsor city council — but they both agree that the biggest issue affecting residents is concern over the potential loss of the Metropolitan campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

In August, Windsor city council approved the rezoning of the new $2B mega-hospital on County Road 42 near the airport. This new proposed building would eventually replace the hospital's current Metropolitan and Ouellette facilities.

"The potential loss of that hospital is going to heavily impact the quality of life of most people in the ward, so that's the thing I hear about the most," incumbent Chris Holt said.

Candidate Janice Campbell echoes that.

"I live in the neighbourhood very close to Met hospital, so my exact immediate neighbours are very concerned about that closure, what that will do to the neighbourhood," Campbell said.

They agree it's the number one issue that constituents bring up with them regularly.

Other issues constituents have brought up with them include parking, road issues, and speeding on the roads.

A map of Windsor's Ward 4. (City of Windsor)

Campbell added that sometimes, the matter of her being a woman in this race also comes up when speaking with residents.

"It comes up occasionally," she said. "People have asked specifically, am I running on a female agenda, or female platform? And I always say no. I look at it from an equitable resource and an equitable opportunity perspective."

But she said, as a woman, she brings a lot to the table.

Only one woman on council

"We would be naive to not think that females bring a different perspective and a different way of decision making, different way of processing information, different way of collaborating and obviously that would lead to different outcomes in the process."

Campbell added she has noticed there is an inequity of current female councillors on council, and this election could be an opportunity to balance that out.

Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac during a council meeting. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac is currently the only woman on council — a concern that's not lost on Holt.

"Obviously I want to see a broader sort of display of the citizenry sitting around that council table making decisions for everyone. More than half of the residents of the city are female. So to see the lopsided gender split on council is a little concerning," said Holt.

"We would be better off as a municipality and a community if we get more women, more people of colour, just a better representation of the citizens of this city. So anything that I could do — I don't know if I'm in a position to actually affect that but I would love to play a part in a more gender-balanced council absolutely."

The race to October

Moving closer toward October's municipal election, both candidates are hoping to earn enough votes to claim a seat in the fall.

Holt said that as the incumbent, he feels he has a record that people will be able to vote on based on his performance as councillor so far.

"I feel that I've been doing a good job, I've been working very hard at doing just that and I think I have a lot more to give," he said.

Campbell said she doesn't look at this election as a competition, but as an opportunity for her to take a turn to be of service to the city.

"I have a very large interest in public service. I have the time available. I have a tool of skills and abilities that I think will be very well-received and be able to get things done."