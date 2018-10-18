Contentious issue of addiction services fires up audience during Ward 3 debate

With the municipal election less than one week away, it was Ward 3's turn to host a debate between council candidates.

Running to represent the ward are Helmi Chari​f, Rino Bortolin and Steve Palenkas. The three were involved in an all-candidates meeting Wednesday at Craft Heads Brewing Company — a part of the Ballots and Brews series.

A number of questions were brought up to the candidates concerning diversification of the city's arts scene and improvements to Windsor Transit — but it was the issue of addiction services which had one member of the crowd fired up.

Social service accessibility

QUESTION: There are disadvantaged and marginalized populations in the communities of Windsor. Provincial and federal governments often share funding priorities. Talk about the current social service challenge and how you would address it on council.

Bortolin said investing in provincially-funded services for mental health and addictions will be a challenge under the Ontario PC government "who's been determined to cut programs to make sure that we have enough spaces to deal with this problem."

He said the City of Windsor needs to create policies which mandate the development of more affordable housing units.

For Charif, the city is not allocating its funds correctly, resulting in Windsor's homelessness crisis to be prolonged. He said the 10-year Windsor Essex Housing and Homelessness Plan, implemented in 2014, can not wait any longer.

"The three levels of government — municipal and provincial and federal — they should come together and fund this plan in order to solve this issue," said Charif, adding Brentwood Recovery Home is ready to house "all the addicted people, but they need funding."

According to the most recent homelessness count, at least 197 people are observed on Windsor-Essex streets on any given night. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The most contentious moment of the night came during Palenkas' answer. He said politicians and experts are putting "too much emphasis on stuff like addiction and mental health," adding the root cause is unemployment.

"I think the levels of government, including council, should go after employers to try to get them to be more conducive to hiring people that could be undesirable or maybe unqualified to be hired. Let them train on the job and, in doing so, they might be less likely to go back to the drugs and the crime."

Seconds later, a member of the audience was heard yelling, "Who are you?" — a question which was discouraged by the moderator.

Promoting the arts

QUESTION: How would you go about supporting arts and culture if elected to council?

Bortolin credited council for approving a "record number" of public art projects, but added there have been some failures.

"When we go back and talk about holding the line on taxes, there are repercussions from that [in terms of] having money available for arts, culture and public amenities," said Bortolin, adding recent financial support for the Windsor International Film Festival should've come "from day one."

Bortolin also discussed the Windsor Public Library's central location being temporarily moved to city hall, saying a number of residents consider it as a "community hub in the downtown core which needs to be accessible."

"We're starting discussions immediately as far as where that [permanent location] could end up. We've already been talking about potential partnerships with St. Clair College so the financial burden is shared," he said.

Candidate Helmi Charif said investing in the arts is key to ensuring a "diverse" economy, adding events need to be created for artists to sell and promote themselves.

The all-candidates meeting in Ward 3 was hosted Wednesday at Craft Heads Brewing Company. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Charif agreed with Bortolin that public consultation needs to take place to help determine a permanent location for the library

As for fellow candidate Steve Palenkas said he would refer to the public to decide how much support should be provided for arts programs like WIFF.

He also said he is hearing people who oppose the library's temporary location and would consult the public to agree on a location which makes everyone happy.

Optimizing transit

QUESTION: How would you improve Transit Windsor services and its image to the community? What does "complete streets" mean to you? What does council need to do to promote active transportation?

Charif started his answer with a definition of what a proper transit system looks like — a "safe, affordable and reliable." service which is county-wide and lets people "go anywhere ... on weekends and weekdays."

He said streets could be redesigned to focus on moving people from place-to-place rather than moving vehicles.

As for Palenkas, he credited Transit Windsor for doing "the best job they can" considering the schedules and rules they need to follow.

He said complete streets would require the transit service to adjust their schedule, dispatching more buses on weekends and holidays for frequent riders.

Improving Transit Windsor routes have been a hot-button issue across all wards. Wednesday's debate in Ward 1 kicked off with a plea from an international student who struggles with using the bus system. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Certain other routes were they run every 10 minutes, maybe it's not quite as necessary," said Palenkas, adding Transit Windsor should extend their routes into Essex or past their airport.

"I wouldn't say as far as Leamington necessary, but maybe, whatever's in the budget."

Bortolin said Transit Windsor has seen some of the "biggest investments its had in decades," adding the service's biggest issue is the "horrible network of routes."

"I think Joey [Wright] proved it by taking more than an hour to get to the eventual site of the mega-hospital from his location in Ward 5. It should not take you an hour and half to go from Forest Glade to St. Clair College. It would be quicker to drive to Fanshawe in London."

He said the city's incoming fund of "up to $50 million" throughout the next 10 years needs to be implemented into a route plan as soon as possible.

"We need to make sure that the routes are better. Complete streets are just that. It's complete movement of people without a car ... The infrastructure has to be there to make people feel safe," he said, adding the city has "not one inch of protected bike lanes" and a complete absence of bike lanes in the downtown core.

The municipal election is Oct. 22.