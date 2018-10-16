#WEvotes
Ward 2 candidates to open Ballots and Brews election forum series
The two candidates for Ward 2 in Windsor will be meeting for a forum hosted by a community group that wants to engage millennial voters. CBC Windsor will be livestreaming the event.
Incumbent John Elliott is challenged by one other candidate, Fabio Costante
The first Ballots and Brews, an election forum for Wards 2 to 5, is taking place tonight at Sandwich Brewing Co. The event is hosted by YQG + Me, a group that's hoping to engage millennials so they will go and vote on Oct. 22.
Both Fabio Costante and John Elliott will be attending and the audience will have a chance to ask them questions.
Elliott is the incumbent and he was first elected in 2014. Costante is the current Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustee for Wards 2 and 9.
CBC Windsor is broadcasting the event live on our website. You can also watch it on Facebook or Twitter.
The format of the night is as follows:
- A two-minute opening statement for the candidates.
- A lightning round of questions about "living in the city."
- A series of "longer questions."
- Social time between the audience and the candidates.
Ballots and Brews will be running from 7 to 9 p.m.