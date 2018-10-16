Skip to Main Content
Ward 2 candidates to open Ballots and Brews election forum series
#WEvotes

Ward 2 candidates to open Ballots and Brews election forum series

The two candidates for Ward 2 in Windsor will be meeting for a forum hosted by a community group that wants to engage millennial voters. CBC Windsor will be livestreaming the event.

Incumbent John Elliott is challenged by one other candidate, Fabio Costante

CBC News ·
John Elliott, left, and Fabio Costante are running for the seat of Ward 2 councillor. (CBC)

The first Ballots and Brews, an election forum for Wards 2 to 5, is taking place tonight at Sandwich Brewing Co. The event is hosted by YQG + Me, a group that's hoping to engage millennials so they will go and vote on Oct. 22.

Both Fabio Costante and John Elliott will be attending and the audience will have a chance to ask them questions.

Elliott is the incumbent and he was first elected in 2014. Costante is the current Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustee for Wards 2 and 9.

CBC Windsor is broadcasting the event live on our website. You can also watch it on Facebook or Twitter.

The format of the night is as follows:

  • A two-minute opening statement for the candidates.
  • A lightning round of questions about "living in the city."
  • A series of "longer questions."
  • Social time between the audience and the candidates.

Ballots and Brews will be running from 7 to 9 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us