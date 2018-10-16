Ward 2 candidates to open Ballots and Brews election forum series

The first Ballots and Brews, an election forum for Wards 2 to 5, is taking place tonight at Sandwich Brewing Co. The event is hosted by YQG + Me, a group that's hoping to engage millennials so they will go and vote on Oct. 22.

Both Fabio Costante and John Elliott will be attending and the audience will have a chance to ask them questions.

Elliott is the incumbent and he was first elected in 2014. Costante is the current Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustee for Wards 2 and 9.

CBC Windsor is broadcasting the event live on our website. You can also watch it on Facebook or Twitter.

The format of the night is as follows:

A two-minute opening statement for the candidates.

A lightning round of questions about "living in the city."

A series of "longer questions."

Social time between the audience and the candidates.

Ballots and Brews will be running from 7 to 9 p.m.