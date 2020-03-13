Workers at Fiat Chrysler assembly plant refuse work amid coronavirus exposure concerns

An employee at Fiat Chrysler's assembly plant in Windsor is in self-quarantine because of "possible secondary contact" to COVID-19, the company said Friday.

In a statement to CBC News, FCA spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the plant.

"As a result, plant employees are concerned about possible exposure and have refused to work since mid-afternoon on March 12," said Gosselin, adding the Ministry of Labour visited the plant that same day to investigate and determined the plant's protocols and work environment to be safe.

"We are working with the local union and Unifor leadership, as well as government officials to address this issue in order to restart production as soon as possible," said Gosselin.

"We continue to monitor the situation carefully and take precautions to safeguard the health and welfare of the FCA family."

