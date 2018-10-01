Wanted inmate known to frequent Windsor-area

A Canada Wide Warrant has been issued for a man known to frequent Windsor and Essex County.

OPP say Colin Willson breached his statutory release — he's currently serving a five-year and seven-month sentence for assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, public mischief, and drug-related charges.

Willson is described as a 33-year-old white man who stands 5'8" with tattoos of a cross on his right shoulder and the word "LOYALTY" inked on his right hand.

