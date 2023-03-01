Want a free painting? This art treasure hunt may be what you are looking for

On March 12, hundreds of artists around the world will hide some of their art, wrap it up in a nice package and leave it for the lucky person who grabs it.

The International Art and Found day was started seven years ago by Toronto artist Courtney Senior.

One artist from Chatham-Kent, Vicki McFarland, who's taking part in the event said she's using a 86-by-102 centimetre piece to participate in the event.

LISTEN: Vicki McFarland joins Windsor Morning

Windsor Morning 6:45 Art & Found A treasure hunt is coming to Chatham-Kent later this month. A local artist plans to hide one of her original paintings, and then give clues to its whereabouts. It's part of International Art and Found Day.

"It's meant to evoke some joy in somebody who finds it."

Her colourful painting is called "Sweet Sunshine," and it came out of a need of joy after she felt she started losing "that basic intention of why you are painting."

"The last couple of years, and especially since COVID, I've really tried to kind of centre myself, and and try to create joy."

She said with the help of 70s and 80s rock, she's been able to find the inspiration to reach her goal.

"Sometimes there's just some upbeat music and painting to that music."

McFarland said she's "not a typical painter" as she pours her paint on large canvases to make her art.

"I really try to let go when I'm painting and let the colour come to me. And typically, I'll have a piece of art that really kind of conveys the emotion that I'm feeling when I'm painting it."

Spreading 'good energy and good vibes' through art

Vidhya Srijesh, an Oshawa-based artist from India, said as an introverted person, she only speaks through her art and her "good energy and good vibes" are present when someone looks at them.

She has been painting since before she moved to Canada, but her access to supplies was limited.

"After coming here, even the dollar store had a lot of paints and canvases and other things that could reach. I felt like it was in a candy store as a kid."

She's participating in the project to spread her good vibes.

"[It's] OK if I'm going to give someone [a free painting] because that is like giving happiness to someone," said Srijesh.

Although she doesn't know what the piece she will use yet is, she know's it'll most likely be an animal.

"Animals always make people happy … I wanted to make that good vibe coming through my art."