Walpole Island Police Department closes due to COVID-19 case

Walpole Island First Nation has made the decision to shut down its police department for two weeks due to the threat of a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

James Jenkins, director of operations for Walpole Island First Nation, said the OPP will be providing policing services while the station is closed.

"Our officers will self-isolate and the police station will undergo a deep cleaning to ensure the safety of our police force and our community," he said in a letter posted to Facebook on Monday.

Jenkins said in an interview Wednesday that there is one case within the police department as well as several isolation orders in effect.

The station has nine officers. The OPP provides various services to Walpole Island police through an existing relationship.

Walpole Island First Nation director of operations James Jenkins appears in a file image. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We're serviced by Lambton OPP already, so it was a simple manoeuvre to make sure that we had 24-hour support from them," Jenkins said.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 active on Walpole Island, Jenkins said.