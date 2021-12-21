2 Walpole Island First Nation residents charged after drugs, sawed off shotgun found: OPP

Two Walpole Island First Nation residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police and Walpole Island police found drugs and a firearm at a residence.

A 39-year-old faces nine charges and a 34-year-old faces 12 charges related to drug trafficking and possession of a weapon.

The recent arrests are part of continued efforts to battle the region's drug epidemic, police said in a news release Monday.

The OPP said officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition at a residence on Tecumseh Road on Walpole Island First Nation.

Police said the suspects are being held in custody after a bail hearing on Saturday.

The investigation was prompted by a state of emergency on Walpole Island First Nation. The state of emergency was declared in July to alert residents to a drug epidemic in the region.

In recent weeks, police have arrested and charged people in possession of drugs in Lambton County. Most recently, on Dec. 10, police charged four people after $5,000 worth of fentanyl was seized just outside of Walpole Island First Nation.