Walpole Island First Nation enters COVID-19 lockdown

Walpole Island First Nation has entered a lockdown due to COVID-19 as of Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the council, elementary students are switching to online learning, Bkejwanong Children's Centre is closed and monitored in-person gatherings are suspended.

The lockdown won't have an impact on staff activities, the post said.

"Continue to take the same precautions you were taking during the red alert level," the council said.

Retail businesses are able to operate under the same restrictions as they were subject to under the red "control" zone.

As of Thursday there are 17 active COVID-19 cases in Walpole Island First Nation and the results of 19 tests were pending.

Since the pandemic began, two members of the First Nation have passed away after contracting COVID-19.