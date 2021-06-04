Police investigating homicide after missing Windsor man's remains found on Walpole Island

Human remains that were found on Walpole Island have been identified as those of a Windsor man who went missing over the winter, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police investigators have concluded that the man's death was a homicide, the OPP said in a media release on Friday.

The victim, who police identified as 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga, had been reported missing in February. His remains were located on the island on March 17.

Police had previously described the discovery of the remains as suspicious.

The ongoing investigation is being led by OPP, with assistance from the Walpole Island Police Service and Windsor police, as well as the chief coroner and provincial forensic pathology service.

Police say there is "no identified risk to public safety."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton County OPP.