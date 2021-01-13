15-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Walpole Island First Nation
A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged following the incident
A 15-year-old is in serious condition after a shooting in Walpole Island First Nation, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police say they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old of Walpole Island First Nation in relation to the shooting, which took place on Monday around 2:45 p.m.
The victim was transported to hospital following the incident.
An investigation by police determined that a firearm was discharged inside a home on Snye Subdivision Road of Walpole Island.
The teen is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, according to police.
The Walpole Island First Nation Police Service and the Lambton OPP are still investigating.
