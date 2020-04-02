Walpole Island First Nation restricts access to non-residents due to COVID-19

Walpole Island First Nation began restricting access to non-residents Wednesday as a means of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Non-resident entry through the Walpole Island First Nation bridge is only permitted for those looking to access essential services and businesses, and only between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"For those individuals who will be crossing onto Walpole to access essential services — be advised that you must go directly to the service that you are accessing and leave immediately with no stops or visits," reads an excerpt from a Wednesday media release.

Residents will be able to cross the bridge unimpeded at all times. Additionally, only residents and emergency services will be able to access the bridge between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The community established a 24-hour checkpoint as of 7 p.m. Tuesday to enforce the new access restrictions. Anyone without a valid reason to enter the community will be turned away.

The Walpole Island Emergency Control Group also said cottagers should avoid the community "until further notice."

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to our neighbouring communities who have begun to see cases or are seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19," said Walpole Island First Nation Chief Dan Miskokomon in the news release.

"We are taking the action of limiting access to non-residents in order to further protect our members from the spread. Given the high prevalence of underlying health conditions, our community is especially vulnerable to this virus."

A similar measure was implemented by Delaware Nation at Moraviantown near Thamesville earlier this week.