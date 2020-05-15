Walpole Island First Nation reports 1st death due to COVID-19

Walpole Island First Nation Chief Dan Miskokomon appeared in a Facebook video on Friday to confirm his community had witnessed its first death due to COVID-19.

"We are saddened by this and send our deepest condolence to the family," said Miskokomon. "Our hearts and thoughts are with you during this very difficult time."

According to a separate Facebook post providing COVID-19 numbers for Friday, May 15, a total of 44 community members have been tested for coronavirus, with 32 people having tested negative. One test result is pending.

A total of 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with nine of those cases resolved.

"A reminder to the community: be vigilant. Take the threat seriously," said Miskokomon. "Our community is at a higher risk. Stay home."

He added that despite the Ontario provincial government's announcement Thursday that some businesses — including golf courses and marinas — have been permitted to slowly begin reopening services to the public, existing protections at Walpole Island First Nation remain in place, "including the bridge checkpoint."

The 24-hour checkpoint was established to as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 1, to restrict access to non-residents.

The community reported its first cases of COVID-19 in late April.

Walpole Island First Nation also set up a medical tent as a self-isolation option in early May.

According to a report released Tuesday, May 12, by the Yellowhead Institute, there are at least 465 Indigenous COVID-19 cases across 42 communities in Canada. Seven Indigenous people have died from coronavirus.

Those numbers are significantly higher than those reported by by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

As of Friday, May 15, ISC said it was aware of 190 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as 19 hospitalizations and three deaths.

According to ISC's numbers, there are 39 confirmed cases in B.C., 32 in Alberta, 45 in Saskatchewan, 42 in Ontario and 32 in Quebec.