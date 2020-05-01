Walpole Island First Nation sets up medical tent, hands out supplies amid outbreak in community

A medical tent has been set up as an option for self-isolation, after members of Walpole Island First Nation tested positive for COVID-19.

Council said the tent — set up in the parking lot of the arena — was established by the community's emergency control group and council as an "options for isolation facilities" for members who don't want to put others at risk.

In a Facebook post, the Walpole Island First Nation Council said "our hope is that the number of cases that we have stays low and we don't need to use the tent, but it is important that we are prepared in case the need arises."

Earlier in the week, five people tested positive for the disease less than one week after Chief Dan Miskokomon announced the community's first two cases.

A medical tent has been set up for Walpole Island First Nation members who wish to self-isolate away from others. (Walpole Island First Nation/Facebook)

Walpole Island First Nation Coun. Ron Soney made the announcement through a Facebook video on Wednesday, saying that a total of 14 community members have been tested for coronavirus.

Soney said seven people had tested negative, while two people were waiting for their results.

On Thursday, council said they would pass out hand sanitizer and masks on the weekend. Gloves have been ordered and will be delivered soon, as well.

Council said they were not aware of any Walpole Island First Nation employees that have been working while positive with COVID-19, and no buildings have been compromised.

Walpole Island First Nation restricted access to non-residents in early April to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Council said anyone with questions or concerns can call the Walpole Island First Nation Health Centre at 519-627-0765.