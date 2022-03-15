21-year-old North York resident 7th arrest in Walpole Island First Nation homicide
Police investigation ongoing: OPP
A 21-year-old North York resident is the seventh person charged in the homicide of Oyebode Oyenuga, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
The suspect is charged with first degree murder and was arrested on March 10 in North York. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release that the person was arrested with the help of a Canada-wide warrant.
The suspect was held in custody following a bail hearing on March 11.
The victim, 25-year-old Oyenuga, was reported missing in February 2021. His remains were located on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17, 2021. Police had previously described the discovery of the remains as suspicious.
The OPP say the investigation is still ongoing.
The other six suspects who have been arrested and charged in this case include:
- A 36-year-old Erieau resident charged with trafficking a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition.
- A 20-year-old Kitchener resident charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.
- A 23-year-old Toronto resident with first degree murder.
- A 28-year-old Windsor resident with first degree murder.
- A 31-year-old Windsor resident with first degree murder.
- A 40-year-old Scarborough resident with first degree murder.