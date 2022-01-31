Windsor woman, another man charged following drug seizure on Walpole Island First Nation

Two people, including a Windsor woman, have been charged after drugs and a firearm were seized at a residence on Walpole Island First Nation.

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone were seized from a home on Peters Road on January 28, said Lambton County OPP.

A loaded firearm and ammunition were also found.

A 30-year-old Windsor woman is facing charges of drug possession, uttering threats, and assaulting a peace officer. A 41-year-old man is facing charges of possession, possession for the purposes of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm or ammunition, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police said the search warrant for the home was a result of investigations that took place after Walpole Island First Nation declared a state of emergency in July of 2021, due to a growing number of drug overdoses and deaths — with opiates like fentanyl as the leading cause.

The operation was conducted by several police organizations, including the Lambton Community Street Crimes, canine, tactics and rescue, emergency response team, and organized crime enforcement units of the OPP, and members of the Walpole Island and Chatham-Kent police services.

