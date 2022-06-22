2 cyclists killed after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island

Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on River Road on Walpole Island First Nation early Wednesday morning.

Lambton County OPP, Walpole Island Police Service, Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Service and the Walpole Island Fire Department all responded to the incident which happened at about 5 a.m., say OPP.

The cyclists have been pronounced dead, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the road is closed between Firehall Road and Austin Road. OPP did not say when the road will be reopened.

Identities of the cyclists have not been revealed, while police notify their families.

On Monday, a pedestrian was struck and killed in another collision on the reserve.

