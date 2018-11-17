Canada's first Indigenous-run child-care centre turns 50

A groundbreaking Indigenous-run child-care centre that is said to be the first of its kind in Canada is celebrating a major anniversary.

The Bkejwanong Children's Centre opened on Walpole Island 50 years ago on Nov. 17, 1968. Originally built to serve 25 preschoolers, the facility has expanded to serve 118 children today, ranging in ages from four months to 10 years old..

According to supervisor Elaine Wrightman, plans for the centre started in 1965 under Chief Burton Jacobs.

Centre supervisor Elaine Wrightman, left, pictured with current Walpole Island Chief Dan Miskokomon. (Kelly Isaac/Walpole Island First Nation)

"They did a study of teenage conduct ... the results were that the young people were growing up without the goals that they needed," she said.

The issue, Wrightman explained, was a result of residential schools.

"Residential schools had taken most of our parents away, so grew up ... not really having the home environment and the parenting skills that they would have [developed] if they stayed home."

Walpole Island is located where the St. Clair River meets Lake St. Clair, adjacent to the U.S.-Canada border. (Google)

Teaching traditional culture is a major part of the Bkejwanong Children's Centre's mandate.

A full-time cultural enrichment instructor works with the children and organizes events such as a mini pow-wow. While not all staff are fluent in Ojbwe, the language is used on a daily basis by everyone to ensure children are exposed to it as much as possible.

"After we opened up, there was a number of other First Nations that said, 'you know, this is what our community needs also,'" Wrightman said.

A ceremony to mark the anniversary took place Friday.

A groundbreaking Indigenous-run child care centre that is said to be the first of its kind in Canada is celebrating a major anniversary. Afternoon Drive reporter Jonathan Pinto spoke to Elaine Wrightman, supervisor of the Bkejwanong Children's Centre on Walpole Island. 5:58

Wrightman, who has worked at the facility for 33 years, is set to retire at the end of November.

"I get a little emotional when I have to think about leaving," she said. "If you ever came into my office, you'll see all the pictures on my cupboard ... of all the [people] who have said 'Elaine, we want you have a picture of our child.'"

"I'm thinking, I'm going to retire, I need to take these down for whoever comes in and takes my place — and I just [can't] do it yet."