Walpole Island chief urges caution amid group of COVID-19 cases among children

The chief of Walpole Island First Nation urging caution to the community due to a number of COVID-19 cases affecting children.

Seven out of eight active cases in the First Nation community northwest of Chatham-Kent are affecting children, according to Chief Charles Sampson. Some of those cases involve the more contagious COVID-19 variants of concern, he said.

Sampson is urging adults in the community to follow safety measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Until a vaccine is approved for children under 12, the adults in the community must make wise choices to protect the young from this virus," he said in a video update posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

"It is up to the adults to wear our masks, social distance, and continue to sanitize our hands. It is up to adults to avoid large gatherings, parties and crowded beaches."

Sampson said summer solstice celebrations planned for this weekend and Monday will go ahead, with safety measures such as screening in place.

"If you are feeling unwell, please do not attend. It is our responsibility to keep our children safe," he said.

More than 50 per cent of Walpole Island's eligible population has been fully vaccinated.