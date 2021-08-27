3rd person arrested in connection to the death of Windsor man found on Walpole Island

A 28-year-old Windsor resident is the third person to be arrested in the homicide of Oyebode Oyenuga, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Lambton OPP and Windsor Police, under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and help from the provincial Repeat Offender Enforcement Squad, arrested the suspect.

The person is charged with first degree murder, alongside a 31-year-old man from Windsor and a 40-year-old man from Scarborough. These other suspects were arrested last week and are being held in custody to appear in court at a later date.

The most recent person arrested is also in custody and awaiting a bail hearing Friday.

The victim, 25-year-old Oyenuga, had been reported missing in February. His remains were located on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17.

Police had previously described the discovery of the remains as suspicious.

They say the investigation is still ongoing.