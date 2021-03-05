Walpole Island First Nation sends all elementary students home following COVID-19 case
Remote learning will take place as a 'precaution'
All Walpole Island First Nation elementary students have been sent home after a student tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
In a letter to the community, Walpole Island First Nation Council said that all Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig and Anishinaabeg Kinomaagewgamig students are being immediately dismissed and will return to remote learning "as a precaution."
No known or suspected transmission of COVID-19 has occurred within the school, but a second student is awaiting test results, according to council.
If no further concerns arise, Walpole Island said students will go back to in-person learning on March 17. The reopening day will allow for 14 days since the last day that the disease could have spread within the school.
Any potential contacts from the classrooms and buses will be notified by Lambton Public Health.
Learning devices will be handed out, according to the letter from council.
