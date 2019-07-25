Walpole Algonac ferry dock upgrades complete, vessel now operational

As of 2:45 p.m. the Walpole Algonac ferry is once again operational following dock upgrades in Algonac, Mich.

Renovations began at 10 a.m. Thursday and were set to conclude around noon the same day.

"This is an extremely important upgrade to the port," reads an excerpt from a July 25 tweet.

2/2 Thursday, July 25 - This is an extremely important upgrade to the Port and we appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. <br><br>Once we have completed this upgrade, we will update this page as to when we are running again. —@walpoleferry

Nadia Isaac, who works for Walpole Algonac Ltd. — the company that runs the ferry — said the renovations are intended to lower the angle of the dock ramp in order to make it easier to load and unload the ferry.

The Walpole Algonac ferry serves passengers between Walpole Island, Ont. and Algonac, Mich.