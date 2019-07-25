Skip to Main Content
Walpole Algonac ferry dock upgrades complete, vessel now operational
Windsor

Walpole Algonac ferry dock upgrades complete, vessel now operational

The renovations were intended to lower the angle of the dock ramp in order to make it easier to load and unload the ferry.

The renovations were conducted on the Algonac, Mich. dock

CBC News ·
The renovations are intended to make it easier to load and unload the Walpole Algonac ferry. (Algonac/Walpole Island Ferry)

As of 2:45 p.m. the Walpole Algonac ferry is once again operational following dock upgrades in Algonac, Mich.

Renovations began at 10 a.m. Thursday and were set to conclude around noon the same day. 

"This is an extremely important upgrade to the port," reads an excerpt from a July 25 tweet.

Nadia Isaac, who works for Walpole Algonac Ltd. — the company that runs the ferry — said the renovations are intended to lower the angle of the dock ramp in order to make it easier to load and unload the ferry.

The Walpole Algonac ferry serves passengers between Walpole Island, Ont. and Algonac, Mich. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|