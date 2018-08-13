Wallaceburg mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus

Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit is reporting that mosquitoes collected from a trap last week have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Wallaceburg.

Earlier this month, mosquitoes collected from three different parts of Chatham-Kent — Blenheim, Dresden and northwest Chatham — tested positive as well.

The health unit warns people that most people infected with the virus either have no symptoms at all or come down with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

More serious symptoms include a stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, lack of coordinator or paralysis.

However, the chances of getting West Nile Virus from an infected mosquito are low, according to the health unit.

People can use a number of protective measures including the following: