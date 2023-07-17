Researchers say 'microburst' caused damage in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Friday

Tornado investigators say a microburst hit Wallaceburg, Ont., in Chatham-Kent on Friday, causing some damage.

Researchers from Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project were working to determine if a tornado touched down during the storm.

They concluded that while there was no tornado, what's known as a microburst, a surge of air during a thunderstorm that can cause damage, did occur. It had an estimated top wind speed of 125 km/h, the researchers said in a blog post Monday.

The researchers said there was tree damage along with minor damage to the roof of a retail store.

Photos posted to social media show downed trees, flooded roads and nickel-sized hail.

That same day, were also microbursts in Whitebread and Oil City in Sarnia-Lambton, the researchers found.

Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said having teams on the ground gathering evidence of destruction caused by strong storms can improve future forecasts.

"We've had multiple events over the year where it's looked pretty bad on radar but doesn't amount to much on the ground."

Coulson said these investigations inform forecasters about how what's displayed on the radar can play out on the ground.

"It helps make those linkages stronger."

He said the research could lead to longer lead times for people to prepare ahead of potentially destructive storms if certain patterns are recognized over time.

Friday's storm hit at 6:45 p.m. while the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 6:15 p.m.

Coulson said these investigations will include the people who issued the forecasts and alerts on Friday.

"The whole job of a meteorologist is self improving and self learning."