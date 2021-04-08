Police watchdog investigating man's death in Wallaceburg

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a man who police say fled from officers and entered the Sydenham River.

On Wednesday morning, the Chatham-Kent police marine unit and the fire department's dive team located the man's body, the SIU said in a news release.

The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, had last been seen on the night before.

At around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of two "suspicious persons."

Chatham-Kent police said that after officers arrived, the pair, a man and a woman, fled and jumped into the river.

The woman swam to safety, but the man was not found, despite officers entering the water in an attempt to locate him, police said.

The SIU said an autopsy is expected to happen Thursday in London. Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The independent agency, which investigates serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police, is urging anyone who might have information regarding the case to reach out.