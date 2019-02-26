Man faces attempted murder charge after Wallaceburg shooting

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Wallaceburg early Tuesday morning, Chatham-Kent police say.

According to police, the man is being held in custody pending bail.

An 18-year-old woman was injured in the shooting and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they believe this to be "an isolated incident" and there's no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

