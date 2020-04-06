Wallaceburg pedestrian dies following pickup truck collision

A 30-year-old Wallaceburg man has died after being hit by a pickup truck.

Chatham-Kent Police say the collision happened Friday night on Dufferin Avenue.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a London hospital and died from his injuries on Sunday.

A 75-year-old Port Lambton man was driving the truck.

He was not hurt.

Police are still investigating and are asking the public to come forward with any information.

