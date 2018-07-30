Skip to Main Content
Wallaceburg man charged after threatening neighbour while holding running chainsaw

Wallaceburg man charged after threatening neighbour while holding running chainsaw

A man faces charges after allegedly threatening his neighbour with a running chainsaw.

A 54-year-old is charged with uttering threats and 'weapons dangerous,' say police

CBC News ·
Police in Chatham-Kent say a man was charged after threatening his neighbour while holding a running chainsaw. (Chatham-Kent Police)

A man faces charges after allegedly threatening his neighbour with a running chainsaw.

Chatham-Kent Police say it happened on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg Sunday night.

The man's dogs were on his neighbour's property, sparking an argument. 

The man returned home, grabbed the chainsaw and came back, allegedly threatening the woman.

A 54-year-old is charged with uttering threats and "weapons dangerous," say police.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us