Wallaceburg man charged after threatening neighbour while holding running chainsaw

A man faces charges after allegedly threatening his neighbour with a running chainsaw.

Chatham-Kent Police say it happened on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg Sunday night.

The man's dogs were on his neighbour's property, sparking an argument.

The man returned home, grabbed the chainsaw and came back, allegedly threatening the woman.

A 54-year-old is charged with uttering threats and "weapons dangerous," say police.

