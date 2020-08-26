Wallaceburg Ont., man charged after allegedly operating drone above fatal crash scene

Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged after allegedly using an unregistered drone to film a fatal crash scene in Wallaceburg Ont.

While officers and emergency response teams tended to the crash on April 3, a drone, operated by a 33-year-old man, flew alongside an ambulance as a victim was rushed to Sydenham District Hospital.

"Ornge air ambulance was en-route and flying toward the hospital as the drone was in the air only a short distance from the helicopter landing site," reads a new release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS).

Police said officers were made aware of the video shot at the scene of the crash and at the hospital, which was uploaded to YouTube.

Transport Canada issues fine

A drone operator with the CKPS unmanned aerial system unit investigated the incident in partnership with Transport Canada.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged by Transport Canada for contravening Canadian Aviation Regulations.

According to police, the man has been issued a $250 fine for operating a remotely piloted aircraft system without it being registered.

Constable Josh Flikweert, CKPS Drone Operator, is reminding drone operators to stay aware of the regulations that dictate how and where the drones can be flown.

"Non-compliance will be investigated and you may be issued a fine or lose your license to fly. These guidelines are there to keep everyone safe so that we all can enjoy having these aircraft in the air," said Flikweert in a new release.