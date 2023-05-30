Wallaceburg man charged with child luring breaches bail conditions, police say

Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man, originally charged with child luring, now faces two additional charges after failing to follow conditions of his bail.

According to authorities, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to make a court appearance, and was picked up by officers around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Albert Street in Wallaceburg.

Conditions of the 46-year-old's bail included not associating with anyone 18 years or younger, unless an adult was present and knew of the charges, police say. He was also not to have a computer or device capable of accessing the internet.

After an investigation and search, police say they learned he breached both conditions.