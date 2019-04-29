Fire damages Wallaceburg junior hockey team equipment

A fire broke out in the Junior C hockey equipment room on Saturday at the Wallaceburg Arena.

Darryl Lucio is one of six people on the Wallaceburg Lakers ownership team — he was out of town when someone called him about the fire.

By the time he got back to town, the fire was out but there was still smoke.

"Where else can these poor kids play hockey?" was Lucio's first thought. "When you have an equipment room of 20 feet by 10 feet, I'm going to assume everything is a total loss."

Lucio wasn't sure exactly where the fire was in the arena, or the extent of the damage.

"Nobody wants to wear jerseys covered in soot and smoke," said Lucio.

Lucio said they can replace anything damaged, but he's hoping the current construction can get underway again quickly.

The team has training camp this week, but Lucio had to pick up new water bottles, pucks and a skate sharpener so that the 23 players can practice. Players come from all over southwestern Ontario, including Sarnia and Essex County.

"Everything was in there," said Lucio. He doesn't know what will happen with insurance or where the team can play next.

"There's not too much ice in Chatham-Kent," said Lucio, adding that local figure skaters would also have to find another place to practice. "There's not too much to be optimistic about."

The Ontario Fire Marshall was in the arena on Sunday to gather information and determine what happened. Chatham-Kent fire officials do not expect the fire to be deemed malicious, but have not determined an actual cause.