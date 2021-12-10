4 people charged after $5K in fentanyl seized in community outside of Walpole Island First Nation
State of emergency related to drug epidemic on First Nation sparked investigation
Four people have been charged after $5,000 worth of fentanyl was seized following an investigation in a community just outside of Walpole Island First Nation.
According to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police, the investigation in Wallaceburg was prompted by a state of emergency on Walpole Island First Nation. The state of emergency was declared in July to alert residents to a drug epidemic in the region.
The drugs were found after the OPP, Chatham-Kent Police Services and Lambton County Community Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg.
The four people charged include:
- A 30-year-old woman from Sarnia.
- A 33-year-old woman from Wallaceburg.
- A 35-year-old man from Wallaceburg.
- A 53-year-old man from Wallaceburg.
Each of the suspects are charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The four people are expected to appear in court on Jan. 26.