Skip to Main Content
Windsor

4 people charged after $5K in fentanyl seized in community outside of Walpole Island First Nation

Four people have been charged after $5,000 worth of fentanyl was seized following an investigation in a community just outside of Walpole Island First Nation. 

State of emergency related to drug epidemic on First Nation sparked investigation

CBC News ·
Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl was seized from a home in Wallaceburg following an investigation, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (Submitted by the Ontario Provincial Police)

Four people have been charged after $5,000 worth of fentanyl was seized following an investigation in a community just outside of Walpole Island First Nation. 

According to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police, the investigation in Wallaceburg was prompted by a state of emergency on Walpole Island First Nation. The state of emergency was declared in July to alert residents to a drug epidemic in the region. 

The drugs were found after the OPP, Chatham-Kent Police Services and Lambton County Community Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg.  

The four people charged include: 

  • A 30-year-old woman from Sarnia. 
  • A 33-year-old woman from Wallaceburg.
  • A 35-year-old man from Wallaceburg.
  • A 53-year-old man from Wallaceburg. 

Each of the suspects are charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The four people are expected to appear in court on Jan. 26. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now