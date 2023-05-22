Three people are dead following a crash involving a car and semi-tanker truck in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Sunday night, Chatham-Kent police say.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash on McNaughton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. ET.

The car was carrying a driver and four passengers.

Police said in a statement that the car entered McNaughton Avenue and struck the semi-tanker truck.

The car's driver, a woman, 23, as well as a woman, 24, and a man, 23, all from Wallaceburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dover Township woman, 25, was transported to a London hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The fourth passenger, a Wallaceburg woman, 22, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi-tanker truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The traffic management unit of the Chatham-Kent Police Service has taken over the investigation.