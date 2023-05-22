Content
Windsor·Updated

3 killed in Sunday night crash in Wallaceburg, Ont.

Three people are dead following a crash involving a car and a semi-tanker truck in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Sunday night, Chatham-Kent police say. 

Car, semi-tanker truck crash was on McNaughton Avenue, Chatham-Kent police say

A photo of a black police cruiser with the Chatham-Kent police logo.
A Chatham-Kent police cruiser is shown at the scene of a collision in a 2019 file photo. Regional police are investigating a deadly Sunday night crash involving a car and a semi-trailer Sunday night. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Emergency personnel responded to the crash on McNaughton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. ET. 

Emergency personnel responded to the crash on McNaughton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. ET.

The car was carrying a driver and four passengers.

Police said in a statement that the car entered McNaughton Avenue and struck the semi-tanker truck. 

The car's driver, a woman, 23, as well as a woman, 24, and a man, 23, all from Wallaceburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

A Dover Township woman, 25, was transported to a London hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The fourth passenger, a Wallaceburg woman, 22, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital. 

The driver of the semi-tanker truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. 

The traffic management unit of the Chatham-Kent Police Service has taken over the investigation.

