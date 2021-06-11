Riding out the pandemic: Couple cycled every street in Wallaceburg
Mike Hess and Amanda Marcotte wanted to explore the municipality
A Wallaceburg couple recently rode every street in the town, all 107 kilometres of it.
Mike Hess and Amanda Marcotte have been together for several years but lived on opposite sides of the border prior to the pandemic — her in Marine City, Mich., and him in Wallaceburg.
To get Marcotte more acquainted with her new town, the couple decided to bike on every street in town in a single day.
One Saturday morning, they cycled up and down every nook and cranny over the course of nine hours, and created some spectacular images while doing it.
WATCH | This couple's cycling route is something to be seen:
"Wallaceburg has had a tough go of things the past few years, but I think it's a beautiful little community," said Hess.
"And it's great to see the revitalization that's happening. We've seen a lot of people sprucing up their homes. We've seen a lot of new business signs coming into the downtown," said Marcotte.
Last year, they sensed the border was going to close, so Marcotte quickly moved over to Canada to be with Hess.
"We heard the borders might be closing, and that was a little scary, so I came over here, thinking it was going to be a couple of weeks, and brought a duffle bag," she said.
As the pandemic dragged on, they — like everyone else — were stuck at home, but they didn't remain inside.
"We're both very active, so we spent the first months of the pandemic walking and running around Wallaceburg," said Marcotte.
Realized, I think a couple days ago, that there were parts of town I had never seen, so we decided to go see all of it."
The couple has a history of cycling together.
They actually got engaged late last year after a bike trip around Niagara Falls and were married 10 days later.
With files from Chris Ensing
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?