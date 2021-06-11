Riding out the pandemic: Couple cycled every street in Wallaceburg

A Wallaceburg couple recently rode every street in the town, all 107 kilometres of it.

Mike Hess and Amanda Marcotte have been together for several years but lived on opposite sides of the border prior to the pandemic — her in Marine City, Mich., and him in Wallaceburg.

To get Marcotte more acquainted with her new town, the couple decided to bike on every street in town in a single day.

One Saturday morning, they cycled up and down every nook and cranny over the course of nine hours, and created some spectacular images while doing it.

"Wallaceburg has had a tough go of things the past few years, but I think it's a beautiful little community," said Hess.

"And it's great to see the revitalization that's happening. We've seen a lot of people sprucing up their homes. We've seen a lot of new business signs coming into the downtown," said Marcotte.

A map of their ride. Can you spot the heart made on their pathway? (Submitted by Mike Hess and Amanda Marcotte)

Last year, they sensed the border was going to close, so Marcotte quickly moved over to Canada to be with Hess.

"We heard the borders might be closing, and that was a little scary, so I came over here, thinking it was going to be a couple of weeks, and brought a duffle bag," she said.

As the pandemic dragged on, they — like everyone else — were stuck at home, but they didn't remain inside.

"We're both very active, so we spent the first months of the pandemic walking and running around Wallaceburg," said Marcotte.

Realized, I think a couple days ago, that there were parts of town I had never seen, so we decided to go see all of it."

The couple are no stranger to cycling, and were engaged following a bike trip. (Submitted by Mike Hess and Amanda Marcotte)

The couple has a history of cycling together.

They actually got engaged late last year after a bike trip around Niagara Falls and were married 10 days later.