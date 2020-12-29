Wallaceburg man, 94, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of wife

A Wallaceburg senior has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, police say.

According to a statement released by the Chatham-Kent Police Service, officers responded to a sudden death at a home in Wallaceburg at around 3:30 a.m. on Boxing Day.

The woman, 89, was pronounced dead despite efforts to save her life, police said.

"Through investigation, officers determined that the woman's death was a homicide," the police force said in a statement.

Her husband, a 94-year-old man whom police have not named, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say he is in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, and Chatham-Kent police said they aren't releasing further information at this time.