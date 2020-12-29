Wallaceburg man, 94, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of wife
Police made arrest on Boxing Day
A Wallaceburg senior has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, police say.
According to a statement released by the Chatham-Kent Police Service, officers responded to a sudden death at a home in Wallaceburg at around 3:30 a.m. on Boxing Day.
The woman, 89, was pronounced dead despite efforts to save her life, police said.
"Through investigation, officers determined that the woman's death was a homicide," the police force said in a statement.
Her husband, a 94-year-old man whom police have not named, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police say he is in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing, and Chatham-Kent police said they aren't releasing further information at this time.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.