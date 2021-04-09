This Wallaceburg, Ont. barber is hanging up his scissors after 68 years

It's the end of an era — and the beginning of a new one — for the Lozon family.

After 68 years in business, the owner and operator of Bun's Barber Shop in Wallaceburg, Ont. has decided step back from his chair. Although the shop remained closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Bernard "Bun" Lozon, 87, served his last day on the job on April 06, 2021 — the 68th anniversary of his very first day on the job.

But longtime customers won't have to worry about finding another place to get a trim. Lozon's son, Jay, is taking over his father's business.

They both spoke to CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre about Bun's legacy and Jay's plans for the shop, which he says is the oldest barber shop in Wallaceburg.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Bun, how did you know it was the right time to set down the scissors?

Bun Lozon: Well, it's been 68 years in business and I think it's probably time. I'm getting up to the age where I think I got a few more years where I feel pretty good, so I want to do a little golfing and fishing with my son and spend more time with my wife.

How did you get your start in the business?

Bun: My Dad was a barber, and he started in 1939. And I didn't want to be (a barber). I went sailing in the Great Lakes and stuff like that. But all of a sudden I decided, 'well, maybe it's time to go.' So I went to barber college in Detroit, and came back and went to work with my Dad. That was 1953.

How did the job differ back then?

Bun: There was no long hair at that time. It was all short haircuts. And we were very busy — Dad and I had people lined up around the outside of our shop most of the time. It was long hours. And at that time, the price of a haircut was 60 cents!

Jay, you've been working with your dad for the last 20 years. How are you feeling about your father taking a step back?

Jay Lozon: It's kind of bittersweet. I love working with my Dad. It's been an honour to be with him for the last 20 years. We've never had a fight. No argument. It's been a real, real pleasure working with him. I'm here to carry on the business and keep keep the trade going.

This will soon be your shop, Jay. Are you going to change the name?

Jay: Well, I'm thinking of calling it Jay's Barber Shop.

And Bun, I know you also changed its name when you took it over from your Dad.

Bun: Yes. It was Clarence Lozon's Barber Shop, and then I changed it to Bun's Barber Shop.

Bun, how did you spend your first day of retirement?

Bun: Jay and I went golfing this morning. It was a real pleasure. He didn't beat me and I didn't beat him!

Jay, what do you want your Dad to know about your time working together, and his influence on your career and your life?

Jay: He's been a huge influence on me. He's...I don't know how to say it without choking up. It's been an honour.

Bun: It's been a real pleasure working with you, Jay.

