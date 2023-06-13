One Walkerville building was torn down. But others are finding new life

There's plenty of change afoot in Walkerville. Though a local landmark of a building was torn down last week, new projects are on the horizon.

Milos Greek Grill was a Walkerville staple, and was housed in a building that was home to plenty of other well-known restaurants over the years. The building suffered a significant fire last fall.

"When we lose a building we say it's like losing a tooth in your mouth," said Chris Edwards, a longtime resident and publisher of Walkerville Publishing. "So we've got a tooth missing right now and we hope that something good will happen out of it."

Chris Edwards is the publisher of Walkerville Publishing. He said he's hopeful for new growth after the former Milos Greek Grill restaurant was torn down. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Milos will be moving into a new space a few blocks away in same building as the former Nola's restaurant, the owner of that building said.

As for what becomes of the former Milos site, Edwards said it would be great to see a grocery store on the lot.

While Walkerville may be down a building for now, there's plenty ahead for the buzzy neigbourhood.

"Walkerville has kind of always been in a transition over since we've been here, 25 years in the neighbourhood, and we've seen a variety of restaurants come in and now it seems like things are really stabilized," Edwards said.

One such local restaurant with a home in Walkerville is the Twisted Apron, which recently moved locations but stayed in the neighbourhood.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Walkerville. It's amazing to see all the rebuilds and everybody moving around and people coming back into the neighborhood," said general manager Kim Brunelle.

"It's a wonderful little area and the more people we can get into the Walkerville area, the better."

Former Milos site has long history as home for restaurants

The lot at 1840 Wyandotte Street East has its own long history. Edwards said the restaurant was known as Chuck's Grill, a Navy-themed joint offering steaks and chops, for many years. But it also was torn down after a severe fire in the 1970s.

Chuck's Grill, which used to be located on the site at 1840 Wyandotte Street East that was most recently home to Milos Greek Grill, also burned down in a fire in the 1970s. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

When a new building was put up, it was known as The Willistead for years and went through many iterations — from a Mexican restaurant known as Walkermole, to The Willistead again, and Good neighbours — before it became Milos.

Walkerville future for 'hustle and bustle:' Rosati

The Rosati Group is one major developer driving renewal in Walkerville. Its refurbishing the building at 1801 Wyandotte Street East. Passersby will notice new windows and the re-addition of a brick chimney that disappeared from the building years ago.

The group also recently completed restoration work on the Strathcona building on Wyandotte.

Vince Rosati, vice-president of project development for the Rosati Group, said refurbishment is underway in the building at 1801 Wyandotte Street East. As recently as last week, Rosati said they uncovered the original sign on the building from when it was occupied by Peerless Ice Cream, and the original windows. (Vince Rosati/CBC)

"We need to bring it back up to today's standards … trying to leave as much of the historic features as possible while trying to maintain a new building feel," said Vince Rosati, vice-president of project development for the Rosati Group.

The GOAT Tap and Eatery and Kona Sushi will be two of the finished building's new tenants.

Rosati noted he sits on the Walkerville BIA board and lives in the area. While they don't have their eye on the Milos site, there are other projects in the works.

"We love Walkerville, we're heavily invested in Walkerville," he said. "We see it as the future hustling and bustling area in Windsor."