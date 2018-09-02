Olde Walkerville Theatre will remain open following Saturday's fire

The Olde Walkerville Theatre will not be closing, despite a fire that caused minor damages on Saturday, Windsor Fire Services say.

Fire crews responded to the scene Saturday afternoon, put out the fire, and worked to vent smoke from the building.

Wyandotte St E fire damage and smoke damage $15000. Cause undetermined, not suspicious, no injuries, theater is not closed. *JL —@WindsorFire1

In a tweet, officials confirmed that damages amounted to about $15,000.

The cause is unknown, though the incident is not considered to be suspicious.

No one was harmed.