Olde Walkerville Theatre will remain open following Saturday's fire

The Olde Walkerville Theatre will not be closing despite a fire that caused minor damages on Saturday, Windsor Fire Services say.

Windsor Fire Services say damages amounted to $15,000

CBC News ·
Crews responded to the fire on Saturday afternoon. (Marine Lefevre/Radio-Canada)

The Olde Walkerville Theatre will not be closing, despite a fire that caused minor damages on Saturday, Windsor Fire Services say.

Fire crews responded to the scene Saturday afternoon, put out the fire, and worked to vent smoke from the building.

In a tweet, officials confirmed that damages amounted to about $15,000. 

The cause is unknown, though the incident is not considered to be suspicious.

No one was harmed.

